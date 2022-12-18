LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg
Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg.

According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The subject received no injuries and is in custody.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls

Latest News

UMMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach contract agreement
Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian...
Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player
Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night incident that left two...
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop
21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop