Jackson State’s historic undefeated run ends with overtime Celebration Bowl loss

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - A historic Jackson State Tigers football season comes to a close in Atlanta Saturday night JSU’s second consecutive Celebration Bowl appearance.

JSU lost their first game of the season against North Carolina Central in overtime 34-41 as the Tigers saw their hopes of being crowned HBCU National Champions in head coach Deion Sanders’ final game spoiled by the Eagles.

The No. 1 FCS defense of Jackson State looked mortal for the first time this season, allowing 276 rushing yards and 41 points.

“Our defense didn’t show up today, by any means,” Coach Prime said. “Offensively, we got it done, and I’m still replaying that last play in overtime... not the last play, the second to last play, where we didn’t come up with it. It just didn’t seem like that was real, it was pretty surreal.”

Jackson State rallied late in the fourth quarter to force overtime play with a last-second touchdown throw from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to superstar Travis Hunter, which tied the game at 34 points apiece.

After surrendering an NCCU touchdown in overtime in the opponent’s first possession, the Tigers’ offense could not capitalize on the next possession, which saw North Carolina Central seal the victory.

JSU loses back-to-back Celebration Bowls. However, it will not overshadow an overall historic season for the Tigers as Jackson State won back-to-back SWAC Championship Games for the first time since the 2012-2013 seasons.

Jackson State finished undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history as well.

