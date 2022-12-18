First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dangerous cold arrives Thursday night and Friday morning with temperatures falling from the 50s Thursday into the 20s Friday with dangerous wind chills even colder. Friday is an Alert Day as we should protect people, pets, pipes and plants from the elements. Even during the day Friday, temperatures will stay below freezing in the 20s and fall into the teens by Saturday morning. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be not as cold, but still cold with sunshine. Highs will be in the lower and middle 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. A rainstorm will move through our area Monday and Tuesday with cold temperatures in the 40s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and near 50. A strong arctic cold front will move in Thursday night, chance our rain to snow flurries briefly as the temperature plummets. The average high is 59 and the average low is 39 this time of year.

