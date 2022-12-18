LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

ALERT DAY FRIDAY FOR DANGEROUS COLD
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dangerous cold arrives Thursday night and Friday morning with temperatures falling from the 50s Thursday into the 20s Friday with dangerous wind chills even colder.  Friday is an Alert Day as we should protect people, pets, pipes and plants from the elements.  Even during the day Friday, temperatures will stay below freezing in the 20s and fall into the teens by Saturday morning.  Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be not as cold, but still cold with sunshine.  Highs will be in the lower and middle 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.  A rainstorm will move through our area Monday and Tuesday with cold temperatures in the 40s.  Wednesday will be partly sunny and near 50.  A strong arctic cold front will move in Thursday night, chance our rain to snow flurries briefly as the temperature plummets.  The average high is 59 and the average low is 39 this time of year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop
21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach

Latest News

Rain chances increase Monday as our next system moves into the area. Rain is expected to...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday brings us sunshine and chilly temperatures. Rain chances increase Monday and ALERT DAY Friday for our winter weather impacts!
Below-freezing temperatures and wind chills in the negatives is the forecast for Friday of this...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Rain chances return Monday and Tuesday! Winter returns on Wednesday, then temperatures plummet...
First Alert Forecast: Frost and freezing conditions are possible tonight into Sunday morning! This upcoming week Winter returns, and temperatures will reflect it!
Christmas weekend is looking CHILLY for South Mississippi! We are also watching for a chance of...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast