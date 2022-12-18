LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Sunday brings us sunshine and chilly temperatures. Rain chances increase Monday and ALERT DAY Friday for our winter weather impacts!

Rain chances increase Monday as our next system moves into the area. Rain is expected to...
Rain chances increase Monday as our next system moves into the area. Rain is expected to continue through Tuesday. Thursday, we see our next Cold Front, which could bring the chance of some wintry precipitation.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

It’s a COLD go this morning as we start our Sunday.

Sunday, our cloud cover cleared out the day before, and mostly sunny skies will be present today. Highs in the low 50s, and as we move into the night, cloud cover returns as another front pushes in for our Monday. Lows on Sunday nightfall to the low 30s with some cloud cover present.

On Monday, another front pushes through bringing rain chances across the area! A 50 % chance of showers is possible. Highs remain in the low 50s to upper 40s, and Lows fall to the low 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day and evening.

Tuesday, Some rain chances will continue throughout the South. We are looking at a 20 to 30% percent of light rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s and Lows falling to the mid-30s.

Wednesday, temperatures continue in the mid-50s! Our cold weather gets COLDER as we get closer to Christmas!

Mostly to partly clear skies with Lows falling to the low 30s.

Thursday, the actual cold front will move through, which brings decreasing temperatures throughout the day. Highs on Thursday range between the mid-50s and 60s. Then as we head into the evening on our Thursday. Temperatures will decrease drastically.

Heading into Friday:

Below-Freezing temps and wind chills in the negatives is the forecast for Friday of this week! Prepare the 4 P's this week. People, plans, pets, and pipes

ALERT DAY Friday due to the below-freezing temperatures and wind chills in the negatives! This is a day to prepare for as weather conditions lead to pipes being impacted on houses. During this time, it’s a good thing to prepare animals, people, and also plants for the winter freeze.

Highs on Friday will struggle to get below freezing. Some nights will be able to see some type of frost and freezing conditions as Low temps touch the below-freezing mark!

