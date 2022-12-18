First Alert Forecast: Frost and freezing conditions are possible tonight into Sunday morning! This upcoming week Winter returns, and temperatures will reflect it!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

Into the weekend

Saturday Evening! Cloud cover has moved out of the area and now we are seeing mostly clear conditions! Highs on Saturday ranged into the low 50s with Lows falling to the low 30s to upper 20s. Frost and freezing conditions will be possible throughout the South Region.

Sunday, we see our cloud cover clearing out that morning and mostly sunny skies become present. Highs in the low 50s and as we move into the night cloud cover slightly returns as another front pushes in for our Monday. Lows on Sunday nightfall to the low 30s with some cloud cover present.

On Monday, another front pushes through bringing rain chances across the area! A 40 % chance of showers is possible. Highs remain in the low 50s and Lows fall to the low 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day and evening.

Tuesday, Some rain chances will continue throughout the South. We are looking at a 20 to 30% percent of light rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s and Lows falling to the mid-30s.

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will begin to drop across the deep south with Highs falling to the upper 40s! Our cold weather gets COLDER as we get closer to Christmas!

Christmas weekend is looking CHILLY for South Mississippi! We are also watching for a chance of precipitation to impact us Saturday.

Mostly to partly clear skies with Lows falling to the low 30s.

Some nights will be able to see some type of frost and freezing conditions as Low temps touch the below-freezing mark!

