State Senator proposing that Mississippi ban TikTok on state-issued devices

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congress is considering legislation to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices. The Senate passed the bill Thursday. But, Mississippi could soon do the same at the state level.

It could be nothing more than mindless scrolling.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m guilty of watching TikTok,” said Sen. Joel Carter. “I’ve laughed many nights and wasted many hours of my precious time watching some of the crazy stuff that people do.”

But is it harmless? More government officials are raising a red flag on security concerns for the app.

“It operates as a sophisticated surveillance tool,” described Brendan Carr, Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission Thursday. “It’s pulling everything from search and browsing history, keystroke patterns, potentially biometrics including face prints and voice prints. And for years, we were told, don’t worry. None of this is stored in China. But there was some internal communication from TikTok leaked over the summer that showed a quote, everything is seen back in China. So it’s a real concern.”

Sen. Joel Carter says he has asked that legislation be drafted to get TikTok banned from state-issued devices.

“As far as government use goes, I mean, when you are using this TikTok app, it’s infiltrating government devices,” noted Carter. “It infiltrates government networks and proprietary information is on there security information. There’s just a lot of danger there.”

But, at the heart of his worries...

“Where it all started off was the concern for my daughters,” he said.

Aside from school-issued computers where networks are often already blocking such sites, we wanted to ask Carter how this legislation could help address his concern for young people. He admits it can’t directly but says he’s hoping the bill will spark conversations among parents.

“I feel like it’s my job as an elected official to make people aware of what the app is about and what it does. And give them the opportunity to make a decision based off of what the facts are,” added Carter.

