Jackson Public Schools celebrate the JROTC program with 10th Annual Gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was a night of celebration and honor for students in Jackson Public Schools who participate in the JROTC program.

Seven JPS high schools have JROTC programs. (WLBT)

More than 900 participants were joined by their parents and staff members Friday night at the Jackson Convention Complex for the 10th Annual JROTC Gala.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene shared the importance of the program, in helping students reach their full potential. Colonel Fredrick Brown is the Director of JROTC for JPS. He says the mission is to have the students become better citizens, increase ACT scores, and expose them to opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

This is the first time the gala has been held since the COVID pandemic.

Students who participate in JROTC also serve as volunteers in their communities. (WLBT)

“They are able to come and mingle and be apart of an organization that shows them what right looks like,” Col. Brown said. “And that’s what we’re all about. Getting our kids exposed, looking at the character, teaching them about discipline and respect. They have to respect their parents, and that’s what we strive for. You know, to make sure that our students respect their parents, respect their elders, respect their teachers and so they can go out and compete in this global society that we’re dealing with.”

Brown says the students also learn the importance of giving back by serving as volunteers in their community.

The speaker was Attorney Jennifer Riley-Collins. She served over 32 years as a Strategic Intelligence Officer. She retired from the U.S. Army in 2017.

