Jackson Fire Chief to request CCID funding similar to Capitol Police allotment

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A radio talk show conversation between a State Senator and the Public Safety Commissioner about the Capitol City Police leads Jackson’s fire chief to want more for his department.

The head of the department is reaching out to lawmakers for help with response in the state-funded district.

Jackson’s fire chief is hoping to get more funding for battling fires in the Capital City Improvement District like the Capitol Police. He said his department’s role is just as important and deserving of more funding.

“We are really trying to take care of the people that are in this district, and I think we should be compensated for it,” said Chief Willie Owens.

The department’s leader wants raises, additional firefighters, and more equipment. The chief said his firefighters respond to fires almost daily in the CCID and starting at $33,000.00 yearly. He wants them to earn the same $41,000.00 Capitol Police officers make.

“We are fighting fires in these districts and we just need to be taken care of,” said Owens. “Because I feel like we are doing a service in this district just like police officers are.”

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell’s interview on Senator John Horhn’s radio show about the Capitol Police prompted Owens to push for CCID funding.

“Anything that we can do to enhance public safety within the Capitol Improvement District including fire services, legitimate expenses, and one in which we support those efforts,” said Tindell.

The chief is hoping the legislature will also provide money to replace the more than 60-year-old Fire Station 5 which services UMMC and two colleges in the district.

Senator Horhn said fire protection is eligible in the program and resources could go to the department. Owens is drafting letters to state leaders and legislators to be included in future CCID allotments for public safety.

