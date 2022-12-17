LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Our weekend remains cold with freezing temperatures going into Sunday morning. The next greatest chance for rain returns Monday and then winter begins on Wednesday.

Greater rain chances increase across the South on Monday and Tuesday of next week. This will be...
Greater rain chances increase across the South on Monday and Tuesday of next week. This will be our next system moving into the area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

Into the weekend

Saturday, light rain chances begin the day with cloud cover in the morning! Cloud cover will begin to decrease as we get closer to the afternoon. Highs on Saturday fall into the low 50s with Lows falling to the low 30s to upper 20s. Frost and freezing conditions will be possible throughout the South Region.

Sunday, we see our cloud cover clearing out that morning and mostly sunny skies become present. Highs in the low 50s and as we move into the night cloud cover slightly returns as another front pushes in for our Monday. Lows on Sunday nightfall to the low 30s with some cloud cover present.

Rain chances increase for us Monday and Tuesday, but cold temperatures will impact us following Winter Solstice on Wednesday. Temps fall to the 30s for Highs!

On Monday, another front pushes through bringing rain chances across the area! A 40 % chance of showers is possible. Highs remain in the low 50s and Lows fall to the low 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day and evening.

Tuesday, Some rain chances will continue throughout the South. We are looking at a 20 to 30% percent of light rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s and Lows falling to the mid-30s. Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will begin to drop across the deep south with Highs falling to the upper 40s! Our cold weather gets COLDER as we get closer to Christmas!

Mostly to partly clear skies with Lows falling to the low 30s. Some nights will be able to see some type of frost and freezing conditions as Low temps touch the below-freezing mark!

