LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop

21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop
21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single-vehicle crash took the life of a young man in Jackson Friday night, just two days before his 22nd birthday.

Joseph Matthews Jr., 21, was riding in the passenger seat of a car when the driver crashed into Capital Pawn Shop on Highway 80 and Lynch Street.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department says the person driving the car was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Thompson says the driver was speeding, but it has not been determined whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls

Latest News

UMMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach contract agreement
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Kadidra Roberts
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
Rain chances increase for us Monday and Tuesday, but cold temperatures will impact us following...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast