21-year-old dead after single-car crash into pawn shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single-vehicle crash took the life of a young man in Jackson Friday night, just two days before his 22nd birthday.

Joseph Matthews Jr., 21, was riding in the passenger seat of a car when the driver crashed into Capital Pawn Shop on Highway 80 and Lynch Street.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department says the person driving the car was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Thompson says the driver was speeding, but it has not been determined whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

