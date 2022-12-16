Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court

LawCall
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the four men charged with murdering Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be in court Friday.

Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are facing conspiracy charges

Johnson made his first court appearance in the case in November, just days after the death anniversary of Young Dolph.

Shelby County prosecutors say Govan came up with the plot to kill Dolph and hired Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to murder him.

They say Johnson assisted in the murder scheme after Young Dolph was killed.

At Johnson’s last court appearance, Judge Lee Coffee said he was giving him more time to hire an attorney and if he didn’t have one hired by Friday, he would have a public defender appointed to him.

Meanwhile, Govan plead not guilty to the conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder charges.

The other two men, Smith and Johnson will be back in court in January.

Shelby County prosecutors say they hope to go to trial next fall.

