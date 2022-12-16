Water Valley man arrested, charged with rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Police Department is investigating a rape case involving a juvenile.

OPD arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, and charged him with statutory rape.

Investigators say they were notified by the hospital of the incident that occurred on Sunday, December 11.

He was given a bond of $30,000 by a local judge but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

