WATCH: WLBT’s Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone in Atlanta as Jackson State hopes for undefeated season, Celebration Bowl glory

By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - Thee Jackson State Tigers are set to take on North Carolina Central this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia in the HBCU National Championship game, the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

After suffering a heavy defeat against South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl last season, the back-to-back SWAC Champion JSU Tigers will look to secure their first Celebration Bowl victory in school history in Coach Prime’s final game in charge of Jackson State.

JSU has had an historic season thus far, including going undefeated in regular season play for the first time in program history and hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time.

WLBT’s Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone have a preview of what’s to come.

