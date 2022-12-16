WATCH: WLBT’s Joseph Doehring in Alabama as Southern Miss set to end season in LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WLBT) - The LendingTree Bowl is set for this weekend in Mobile, Alabama.

The Golden Eagles are preparing to take on former Conference USA rival Rice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

The two sides have split the previous twelve meetings, but USM has never lost a bowl game in Mobile.

WLBT’s Joseph Doehring has a preview of what’s to come.

