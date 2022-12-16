LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

UMMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach contract agreement

UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients
UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday.

Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians, and other individual Professional Providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross Blue Shield commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.

The terms of the contracts are confidential.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Marcavious Palmer, 19
Teen who escaped custody found at girlfriend’s house with cuffs still on, Clinton police say

Latest News

WLBT’s Joseph Doehring in Alabama as Southern Miss set to end season in LendingTree Bowl
WLBT’s Joseph Doehring in Alabama as Southern Miss set to end season in LendingTree Bowl
Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26
Water Valley man arrested, charged with rape in Oxford
“We have come to the stark reality that our neighborhoods, at least some of them, are in a...
Jackson city leaders aim to clean up blight with new rental registration ordinance, accountability system
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend found guilty of second-degree murder