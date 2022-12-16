Things To Know Friday, December 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘It’s hard to sleep at night’: Mothers of Murdered Sons provides peace for moms who have lost their sons to gun violence

It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the lives of many Mississippi families. That’s why WLBT is partnering with an organization called Mothers of Murdered Sons, or M.O.M.S., for a year-long examination of the impacts of gun violence in the state. “It really bothers me. It is hard to sleep at night,” Michelle Moore, a mother who lost her son to gun violence said. Sleepless nights and agonizing days; that’s how Michelle Moore describes life without her oldest son who was gunned down four years ago. “His name was Michael Moore, and he was 17,” she said. The deadly shooting happened in Greenville at his friend’s home. “They just got out of school for the Thanksgiving break, so he was at a friend’s house spending the night, and at about 4:30 a.m., I got the phone call that he had been shot. On the way there before I could get there, they called me and told me he was gone,” Moore said. She says no arrest has been made in the case. “Not knowing why, how, or who is the toughest thing,” Moore stated. After the tragic death of her son, she connected with a group of women she calls angels; Mothers of Murdered Sons, also known as M.O.M.S. The organization not only provided love to Moore during her time of need, but they also raised money and purchased a tombstone for her son.

2. State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal

The Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney has introduced a new Chief Deputy Fire Marshal. Connie Dolan was named Chief Fire Marshal Thursday, effective January 1. Her appointment follows the retirement of Ricky Davis, who served in the position for 16 years. Dolan will serve as second in command to Chaney and will run the day-to-day operations of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She is the first female to serve in the role. Dolan currently serves as SFMO Assistant Chief Deputy, a position she’s held since August 2021. She has worked for the SFMO as a regulatory and compliance inspector and fire investigator since 2018.

3. MEMA: 4 injuries reported, dozens of homes damaged after overnight storms

Four injuries have been reported and multiple homes were damaged after storms ripped through the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. According to MEMA, they are still assessing the damage the storms caused and will continue to update their reports. Sixty-one tornado warnings were issued in the state between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon. Several people were injured when a radar-confirmed tornado shattered the Mason Trailer Park community in Anguilla, Mississippi. A chicken farm was also destroyed during a storm in Pelahatchie. In Keithville, Louisiana, a woman and her 8-year-old son were killed when a suspected tornado struck their home. Another woman was also killed in St. Charles Parish.

