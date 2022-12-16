State Democrats hold hearing for TANF requirements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Mississippi having the largest group of people living below the poverty line, state Democrats have been looking for ways to better use funds in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

“We’re serving such a small percent of our state’s poor families. And this is a program that is supposed to be a safety net for the poor.”

Thursday, representatives from organizations that specialize in helping those in need presented Democrats with possible policy changes that could help make TANF funds more available.

The first idea being; cutting back red tape when it comes to qualifying for funds.

“While the money comes from the federal government, the barriers to entry are at the discussion of the state. As is the case with most programs aimed at lifting people out of poverty, Mississippi has an abysmal process for TANF that denies nearly every applicant. Though everyone spring board serves could benefit from TANF, I know no one that is receiving this benefit.”

The second; increasing the amount of money given to families each month.

“There is a recent study that shows for every extra $1,000 We give families, the benefits to society, or to the state in this case are $5,000. The reason why you get $5,000 back is that you have less health care costs as an adult, you have less crime, and you have fewer expenditures, related to increased earnings and adulthoods.”

Senator David Blount and Representative Robert Johnson say those two changes are their priorities going into this next legislative session - and they hope republicans will support it too.

“We’re not talking about spending any more money. This is all federal money. The number is fixed. We need to spend the money that we’re eligible for. So I think that’s not a partisan issue. This is a Democratic carry. I’m a Democrat, but I don’t think that’s a partisan issue.”

