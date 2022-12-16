LawCall
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital


A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night after a massive crash on I-10.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit, and involved a total of five vehicles.

Interstate traffic was shut down for a period of time while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, AMR, and the Harrison County Sheriffs Dept. were all on scene responding.

