Prentiss police officer presented Medal of Valor a week before retirement

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Just one week before his retirement, a 73-year-old Prentiss police officer was recognized for his bravery in saving a woman’s life.

On November 14, Officer David Berry ran into a free-standing apartment building that was in flames behind a downtown business and rescued a female occupant.

According to City Clerk Missy Jones, the police chief witnessed Berry enter the apartment a second time to remove a burning mattress in an effort to slow the fire’s progress while firefighters were en route. Berry attempted a third entry, but by then, the flames were too close.

Last Thursday, the town’s mayor and board of aldermen presented Berry with a Medal of Valor for his bravery.

According to Jones, Berry and his wife June went through the police academy just five years ago.

He worked his last patrol Friday, and Saturday, he’ll head to Casa Grande, Arizona for the start of his retirement.

