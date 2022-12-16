LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Prentiss police officer presented Medal of Valor a week before retirement

Prentiss police officer presented Medal of Valor a week before retirement
Prentiss police officer presented Medal of Valor a week before retirement(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Just one week before his retirement, a 73-year-old Prentiss police officer was recognized for his bravery in saving a woman’s life.

On November 14, Officer David Berry ran into a free-standing apartment building that was in flames behind a downtown business and rescued a female occupant.

According to City Clerk Missy Jones, the police chief witnessed Berry enter the apartment a second time to remove a burning mattress in an effort to slow the fire’s progress while firefighters were en route. Berry attempted a third entry, but by then, the flames were too close.

Last Thursday, the town’s mayor and board of aldermen presented Berry with a Medal of Valor for his bravery.

According to Jones, Berry and his wife June went through the police academy just five years ago.

He worked his last patrol Friday, and Saturday, he’ll head to Casa Grande, Arizona for the start of his retirement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Randall Smith
Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Much colder weather to arrive late next week.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend found guilty of second-degree murder
.Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases first-round of self-reported storm damage...
MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms