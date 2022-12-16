Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Elsmere in September says it was she who found them after she got fed up with the official investigation.

And she says it’s all thanks to a psychic.

Tonia Litman says she spoke to her daughter, 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts, every day. Those phone calls, she says, were the substance of a strong bond the two had forged.

Then the phone calls stopped. Litman last heard from her daughter on Aug. 17, and she knew something was wrong. On Aug. 25, she went to Cincinnati police and reported Roberts, a mother-of-two, missing.

What followed were among the most agonizing days of Litman’s life. The phone calls may have stopped, but Litman the communication continued.

“My daughter called out to me every day until I found her,” she said Thursday.

The days passed by, and Litman grew increasingly frustrated with the police investigation. Eventually, she sought information from local psychics.

“A detail one of the particular psychics told me took us to that house,” she recalled.

The house was in Elsmere at 28 Spring Street. Litman organized a search. It was Sept. 1, two weeks since she’d last seen her daughter.

Litman later told police she had acted on a tip about a man she remembered glimpsing with her daughter over a video call on Aug. 17, the last time she’d spoken with her. She claimed she’d gotten third-party information that the man was inside that home, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint does not, however, mention how she “remembered how she knew” the man after being unable to identify him initially, nor how she was able to identify him by his name—”Lamont”—prior to police making the arrest.

Litman told FOX19 on Thursday the psychic’s tip comprised only that her daughter’s body was in a wooded area behind the home, nothing about the suspect.

Nevertheless, that is where Litman says she found her daughter’s remains.

“I went deeper into the woods, and I seen a shallow grave. I knew at that point, that was her. A mother knows... I knew,” Litman said.

The psychic’s alleged lead proved correct, she says. “Everything that she said was around my daughter was around her.”

Litman says she ran out of the woods and called the police.

Two days later, Kenton County investigators executed a search warrant at the home and announced the discovery of the remains. On Sept. 7, they confirmed a fingerprint match, identifying the remains as the 28-year-old Roberts.

One day after that, the Kenton County Police Department and Elsmere police arrested of 53-year-old Theodore Lamont Myers, who lives in the home at 28 Spring Street.

According to the arrest warrant, security video from a nearby residence shows a man making multiple trips between the home and the wooded area where the remains were located around the time Roberts’ family stopped hearing from her.

The complaint also says investigators found personal effects of Roberts’ at the home when investigators executed the search warrant on Sept. 3.

Myers told authorities he’d met Roberts at a reggae event in Downtown Cincinnati and that they “partied together through the night.” He said they went to his Spring Street home and “passed out.” When Myers woke up, he said, he had breakfast before passing out again. Roberts, he claimed, was unresponsive when he woke the second time.

Panicked, Myers allegedly wrapped her body in fabric, put her in a large green trash bin and dumped her in a grave in the woods. He allegedly put her clothes and a wig into a garbage bag and threw them in the trash.

“I’m real angry,” Litman said. “I am, because he didn’t have to do it. If he knew something was wrong, he should have called 911.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders Sanders says Myers told detectives he didn’t call 911 because he had done drugs.

The cause of Roberts’ death remains unclear.

“Now I’m out of a best friend, because she was my best friend, and [her children] are out of their mother, and it’s just too much,” Litman said. “So, it’s going to be hard, and I don’t know if I can ever have peace.”

Myers faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with records. Sanders said at the time additional charges are possible.

He is at the Boone County Detention Center on unrelated charges. His trial date in Kenton County has not been set.

