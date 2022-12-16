Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks.

LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years.

According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of only 17 grill masters in the company to be recognized for this accomplishment.

To mark the huge milestone, Smith was recently surprised by his family and coworkers with a special event honoring him as Grill Master Legend.

Allen Smith is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. (Melissa Baines@ MBainesGDP.com)

In addition to a visit from LongHorn Steakhouse president Todd Burrowes, Smith received a special gold chef coat and $5,000 for a job “well done.”

