LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks

Allen Smith has worked at Montgomery's LongHorn Steakhouse for 25 years.
Allen Smith has worked at Montgomery's LongHorn Steakhouse for 25 years.(Melissa Baines@ MBainesGDP.com)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks.

LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years.

According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of only 17 grill masters in the company to be recognized for this accomplishment.

To mark the huge milestone, Smith was recently surprised by his family and coworkers with a special event honoring him as Grill Master Legend.

Allen Smith is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks.
Allen Smith is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks.(Melissa Baines@ MBainesGDP.com)

In addition to a visit from LongHorn Steakhouse president Todd Burrowes, Smith received a special gold chef coat and $5,000 for a job “well done.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Randall Smith
Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Mississippi
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Kids lined up to pick up a toy at the Pass Christian Elementary School Toy drive.
Pass Christian Elementary send 377 students home with Christimas gift
WATCH: WLBT’s Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone in Atlanta