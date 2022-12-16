MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week.

According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured in Sharkey County and one in Hinds County.

Damage to homes occurred in seven separate counties, including 20 in Clarke County, north of Meridian. Damage levels ranged from “affected” to “destroyed.”

Three public buildings were damaged, as were four publics roads.

None of the counties listed in MEMA’s initial damage report were of the Pine Belt.

The numbers released Friday are considered “preliminary” and will change during the assessment/validation process and as more damage reports are filed.

According to MEMA’s “December 13-14, Severe Weather Update #1,″ the numbers included:

Clarke – 20 homes

Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings

Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road

Madison – 15 homes

Newton – 14 homes

Sharkey– 19 homes

Sunflower – 1 home

Wilkinson – 3 public roads

MEMA encourages residents who sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool ( https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrack/

