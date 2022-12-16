‘It’s hard to sleep at night’: Mothers of Murdered Sons provides peace for moms who have lost their sons to gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the lives of many Mississippi families.

That’s why WLBT is partnering with an organization called Mothers of Murdered Sons, or M.O.M.S., for a year-long examination of the impacts of gun violence in the state.

“It really bothers me. It is hard to sleep at night,” Michelle Moore, a mother who lost her son to gun violence said.

Sleepless nights and agonizing days; that’s how Michelle Moore describes life without her oldest son who was gunned down four years ago.

“His name was Michael Moore, and he was 17,” she said.

The deadly shooting happened in Greenville at his friend’s home.

“They just got out of school for the Thanksgiving break, so he was at a friend’s house spending the night, and at about 4:30 a.m., I got the phone call that he had been shot. On the way there before I could get there, they called me and told me he was gone,” Moore said.

She says no arrest has been made in the case.

“Not knowing why, how, or who is the toughest thing,” Moore stated.

After the tragic death of her son, she connected with a group of women she calls angels; Mothers of Murdered Sons, also known as M.O.M.S.

The organization not only provided love to Moore during her time of need, but they also raised money and purchased a tombstone for her son...

“It’s hard, but to have them.. the organization behind me I know we can get through it,” Moore said.

“That is what the group is there for. If you want to talk any time of the day or any time of the night,” Jessica Frazier the founder of the organization said.

Although it has been a major help, Frazier admits it was conceived out of heartbreak. Her grandson, 19-year-old, Parish Frazier, was killed three years ago at the Serenity Apartments in Jackson. He died in her arms.

“To see him shot in the head and my arms, me trying to fix it with this hand, it is devastating. It is devastating. It is something whenever you close your eyes you have to see. That’s a picture that I will never get out of my mind,” Frazier said.

Frazier has continued to turn her pain into purpose through the M.O.M.S Organization.

In fact, more than 160 women have joined the group from across the country. They even have a special social media page that’s made for grief-stricken mothers to support each other.

The group can be seen on around 9 billboards across the state to remember the lives of those lost at the hands of gun violence.

“We are moving M.O.M.S to the next level, doing more and more, and being more vocal and we want other mothers to join the organization. I want these mothers to see that they are not alone,” Frazier said.

They also want to sound the alarm on the senseless gun violence that is infesting our streets every day, in hopes that with each face you see, it will be a solemn reminder that life was tragically taken, a mother is left grieving and violence is not the answer.

“These men that you are killing could be our future lawyers, doctors, these young boys are 15 to 22 years old. You are wiping out our whole bloodline,” Frazier said.

