Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store.

Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken and an employee’s vehicle had been vandalized.

Employees were able to give police a description of a possible suspect.

Officers soon located a man matching the suspect’s description and identified him as Gregory Payne.

Payne, a former Cracker Barrel employee, had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the evening for allegedly harassing customers.

Police also said Payne had cuts on his hands consistent with injuries from broken glass.

After he was treated by medics for his cuts, Payne was arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief.

His bond is set at $25,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.