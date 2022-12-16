First Alert Forecast: Sweater weather has returned and our CHILLY temperatures are here to stay! Our next chance for rain returns Monday of next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

Cold air continues to impact the South Region and Highs will continue into the 50s through next week! Temperatures will fall into the 40s by Friday.

We are one step closer to the weekend, as temperatures are pretty chilly across the South Region!

Today’s Highs will reach into the middle to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will begin to increase later into the afternoon and into the evening.

Some light sprinkles could be possible later this evening into the overnight period as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Into the weekend

Saturday, light rain chances begin the day with cloud cover in the morning! Cloud cover will begin to decrease as we get closer to the afternoon. Highs on Saturday fall into the low 50s with Lows falling to the low 30s to upper 20s. Frost and freezing conditions will be possible throughout the South Region.

Sunday, we see our cloud cover clearing out that morning and mostly sunny skies become present. Highs in the low 50s and as we move into the night cloud cover slightly returns as another front pushes in for our Monday. Lows on Sunday nightfall to the low 30s with some cloud cover present.

On Monday, another front pushes through bringing rain chances across the area! A 40 % chance of showers is possible. Highs remain in the low 50s and Lows fall to the low 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day and evening.

Tuesday, Some rain chances will continue throughout the South. We are looking at a 20 to 30% percent of light rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s and Lows falling to the mid-30s.

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will begin to drop across the deep south with Highs falling to the upper 40s! Our cold weather gets COLDER as we get closer to Christmas!

Mostly to partly clear skies with Lows falling to the low 30s.

Some nights will be able to see some type of frost and freezing conditions as Low temps touch the below-freezing mark!

