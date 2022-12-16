First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; cooler, few showers Saturday

FRIDAY: More sunshine and quiet conditions will prevail to round out the work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. A few patches of frost will be possible, but other than that, morning 30s will give way to afternoon 50s to near 60 again. Clouds will sneak back in across the region by lat afternoon, featuring a few showers. Clouds will generally be the rule overnight with a chance for scattered showers as lows drop in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Morning clouds and shower chances will gradually fade as our weak trough drifts through the region Saturday. We’ll eventually see some sunshine breaking back out through the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will clear overnight, allowing for lows to bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine returns with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another slider system could facilitate a few showers late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll stay with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s. A larger system will kick up a better chance of rain by Thursday, ushering in a blast of cold air by Christmas. Highs late next week could struggle to reach the middle to upper 30s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

