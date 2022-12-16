First Alert Forecast: cool over the coming days ahead of arctic blast by late next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disturbance will continue to bring in clouds across the region throughout this evening and overnight as it passes nearby. There will also be a chance for sprinkles or light rain into tonight with this disturbance but will overall be low impact. Otherwise, it will be a chilly one with temperatures forecast to bottom out in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

While the clouds and a few showers will remain possible Saturday morning, brighter skies will return by the afternoon hours as the disturbance pulls away. Temperatures tomorrow will be below average once again in the lower 50s as skies become sunny. Expect it to get much colder tomorrow night into early Sunday morning with lows below freezing in the 20s/30s. Sunday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and dry weather with highs back in the lower 50s.

An area of low-pressure will track by just to our south early next week bringing more showers to the region Monday into Tuesday. We will dry out again by the middle of the week ahead of an even stronger front by Thursday, which could also sneak in a few showers. The big story with this front is that our weather will turn much colder as an arctic airmass invades the eastern half of the country. Temperatures by the end of the week leading into next weekend are expected to run well below average with lows in the 10s and 20s with highs potentially near or below freezing.

