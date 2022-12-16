LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Clinton High School student wins school’s first eSports Championship

Clinton High School student wins school’s first eSports Championship
Clinton High School student wins school’s first eSports Championship(Clinton High School)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton High School senior won the school’s first-ever eSports Central Regional Championship Thursday.

Senior Michael Oldie is a member of the newly formed team, coached by Adam Chance and Matt Hines.

Oldie secured the top spot in the PlayVs Central Region Madden NFL Solo PlayStation 4 title. He defeated another high school gamer from Harrisburg High School, located in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

“I’ve always loved Madden and have been pretty good at it,” Odie said. “Now that there are scholarship chances just for playing video games, it seemed like a fun way to get more involved.”

Odie went through the regular season playing as the Los Angeles Chargers with a 7-1 record, entering playoffs as the No. 1 seed. He then chose to play as the Seattle Seahawks to finish his playoff series undefeated.

Oldie won the best of three series championship event with a game-winner with just over one minute left in the video game.

With his win, parents are realizing that their kids’ hobbies can turn into real scholarship dollars.

“Down the road at Hinds Community College, there is a perennial national champion group. The big three universities in the state even have eSports teams,” Hines said. “Kids are getting full rides to universities because of eSports,” Hines added. “We started this team because of that reason. We certainly do not need to miss out on this opportunity for students to excel and to earn money for college.”

Odie has been invited to play in the PlayVS Cup, a national competition, where he has the chance to play for a national title and earn scholarship money.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Randall Smith
Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

Latest News

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
WATCH: WLBT’s Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone in Atlanta as Jackson State hopes for undefeated season, Celebration Bowl glory
WLBT’s Joseph Doehring in Alabama as Southern Miss set to end season in LendingTree Bowl
WATCH: WLBT’s Joseph Doehring in Alabama as Southern Miss set to end season in LendingTree Bowl
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State to hold public memorial service for Coach Mike Leach