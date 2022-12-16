Clinton High School student wins school’s first eSports Championship

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton High School senior won the school’s first-ever eSports Central Regional Championship Thursday.

Senior Michael Oldie is a member of the newly formed team, coached by Adam Chance and Matt Hines.

Oldie secured the top spot in the PlayVs Central Region Madden NFL Solo PlayStation 4 title. He defeated another high school gamer from Harrisburg High School, located in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

“I’ve always loved Madden and have been pretty good at it,” Odie said. “Now that there are scholarship chances just for playing video games, it seemed like a fun way to get more involved.”

Odie went through the regular season playing as the Los Angeles Chargers with a 7-1 record, entering playoffs as the No. 1 seed. He then chose to play as the Seattle Seahawks to finish his playoff series undefeated.

Oldie won the best of three series championship event with a game-winner with just over one minute left in the video game.

With his win, parents are realizing that their kids’ hobbies can turn into real scholarship dollars.

“Down the road at Hinds Community College, there is a perennial national champion group. The big three universities in the state even have eSports teams,” Hines said. “Kids are getting full rides to universities because of eSports,” Hines added. “We started this team because of that reason. We certainly do not need to miss out on this opportunity for students to excel and to earn money for college.”

Odie has been invited to play in the PlayVS Cup, a national competition, where he has the chance to play for a national title and earn scholarship money.

