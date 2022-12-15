BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the Bay St. Louis Police Department will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to release more details on the deaths of two of the department’s officers Wednesday. Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were shot and killed by a woman they were called to do a welfare check on around 4:30 a.m..

Amy Anderson, 43, of Ocean Springs was parked in front of the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a child in the vehicle. Anderson spoke with the officers for about half an hour and the decision was made to call Child Protection Services. That’s when investigators say Anderson fired a weapon, killing both officers.

Anderson also died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials initially said she shot herself, but during the course of the investigation they learned one of the officers was able to fire a shot. Right now, it’s unclear if that bullet hit Anderson, but the autopsy results should reveal her exact cause of death.

That’s just one of the questions officials may clarify with Thursday’s news conference. WLOX News will have a live stream of the full news conference on WLOX.com, and air it live on television on WLOX ABC.

Thursday evening at 6 p.m., a community vigil will be held at the Bay High Stadium. The Bay Waveland School District is hosting the vigil and organizers urge people to bring their own candles or flashlights for the gathering.

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre. “We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time.”

