Things To Know Thursday, December 15

1. Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23. And investigators are releasing more details about their interaction with the woman who shot them. The deadly encounter happened around 4:30 a.m. when the officers answered a call for service to Motel 6 on Hwy 90. That’s when they encountered an armed woman who, officials say, shot both officers before shooting herself. She has now been identified as Amy Anderson, 43. Investigators say Anderson was sitting in a parked vehicle along with a minor female when the officers approached and spoke with her. They talked for about 30 minutes, and the officers decided to call Child Protection Services. That’s when Anderson, still sitting in the vehicle, fired the shots hitting both officers.

2. Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states

More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the actions that landed him on death row. “I’d like a brief moment to express to the Gray family and anyone else I hurt how deeply remorseful I am for everything I did. I know I these are mere words and cannot erase the damage I did.” “For the last 20 years, I’ve tried to do a good deed every single day to make up for the [life] that I took for this world,” he added. “If nothing else, I hope you get peace and closure.” His final words were inaudible in the witness room but were said to be “I love you” in Japanese.

3. JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl

The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season. “As a proud alumnus of Thee Jackson State University, I am excited about being here at this sendoff,” Qualy Stokes said. “I’m very excited. I know it’s raining outside but I am a true fan and I just wanted to see them. I’m just excited for the young men to make it this far and go to Atlanta and finish their business,” Mary Johnson said. There is more history on the line for the JSU Tigers as they hope to clinch their first Celebration Bowl victory.

