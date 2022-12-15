LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

Perkins is the first Miss Mississippi to win the Social Impact Award
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps unite and heal.(Miss Mississippi Corporation)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night.

Emmie Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on the Miss America Stage Monday night.
Emmie Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on the Miss America Stage Monday night.(Hometown Productions)

Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.

Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on stage Monday. She was named a finalist last week along with Miss Kentucky and Miss Alabama.

Emmie Perkins sang Rise Up for the Talent preliminary at Miss America.
Emmie Perkins sang Rise Up for the Talent preliminary at Miss America.(Hometown Productions)

Perkins says Music is Medicine has been her focus to help heal and unite.

“As a musician, and as somebody who has a social impact on music, Music is Medicine, I’m so proud of the fact that I come from America’s birthplace of music, a place of culture, our life,” Perkins said. “But it truly is the people that I always go back to. The people of Mississippi are hospitable, they’re kind, supportive, the love the support, the advice that I’ve gotten from people across our great state.”

Miss Mississippi also wins a $10,000 scholarship. She competed in the Miss America Talent Preliminary Tuesday night singing “Rise Up”. The new Miss America will be crowned Thursday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timmy Allen Beliew
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LIST: School districts closed, delayed Wednesday due to severe weather
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Raymond Peoples, 30 | Ravyn Stigall, 30
Several vehicles hit, 2 arrests made after Madison police chase

Latest News

Homeless living in vacant historic house blamed for fire
WLBT at 10p
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
Timmy Allen Beliew
Applebee’s worker shot twice in torso released from the hospital