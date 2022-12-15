LawCall
MEMA: 4 injuries reported, dozens of homes damaged after overnight storms

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four injuries have been reported and multiple homes were damaged after storms ripped through the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

According to MEMA, they are still assessing the damage the storms caused and will continue to update their reports.

Sixty-one tornado warnings were issued in the state between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.

Several people were injured when a radar-confirmed tornado shattered the Mason Trailer Park community in Anguilla, Mississippi. A chicken farm was also destroyed during a storm in Pelahatchie.

In Keithville, Louisiana, a woman and her 8-year-old son were killed when a suspected tornado struck their home. Another woman was also killed in St. Charles Parish.

