Man who pleaded guilty to murdering, mutilating college student sentenced to life in prison

Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, is...
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, is being sentenced on Dec. 15.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating a University of Michigan-Flint college student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder, and disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing on Thursday, Sept. 22. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Latunski pleaded guilty to brutally murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski met Bacon through a dating app.

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

“He was a generous and kind person, and he would want everybody to move forward and do what they had to do for their goals and dreams. And I’m going to say it like my daughter said, ‘please be careful on the internet because you never know what’s going to happen,” Pamela Bacon, Kevin Bacon’s mother, said after Latunski’s sentencing.

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.
Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.

After Bacon’s body was found, Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back, then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

