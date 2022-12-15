LawCall
Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury

By Max Diekneite and Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon was indicted on felony charges on Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

According to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, the grand jury indicted Leilani Simon for malice murder, two counts of felony murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and 14 counts of making false statements to police.

In the indictment, the grand jury said Leilani Simon assaulted Quinton with an unknown object and then discarded his body in a dumpster at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza. The indictment later says Leilani falsely claimed she was just throwing away “normal household garbage.”

Under a separate charge of making a false statement, the indictment states that Leilani admitted that she left her home to meet up with her drug dealer. This, just hours before she’s accused of putting her son’s body in a dumpster.

Cook Jones said the case will not be releasing any evidence she believes could jeopardize the case.

“Not revealing this evidence also ensures that the criminal proceedings remain fair, just, untainted and that this case is not tried in the court of public opinion, but is resolved in a court of law,” Cook Jones said.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies searched a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton for weeks.

DNA analysis confirmed bones found on Nov. 18 in the landfill belonged to Quinton.

