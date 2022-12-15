Hyde-Smith touts end of Biden military vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith highlighted an effort to repeal the Biden administration’s military COVID-19 vaccine mandate Thursday with the U.S. senate nearing passage of the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Hyde-Smith spoke at a press conference Thursday with her colleagues who warned Senate leadership in November that they would oppose moving to the NDAA unless the bill terminated the vaccine mandate, which, she said, has resulted in the dishonorable discharge of thousands of service members and unmet recruitment and retention goals.

The maneuver prompted the mandate to be dropped despite strong administration opposition.

“Rescinding these mandates will save thousands of service members from being wrongly terminated and allow them to focus on what they need to be focused on and that’s national security missions, what they signed up for,” Hyde-Smith said. “Ensuring that our service members are protected and equipped with the tools that they need to defend this country must be our top priority, not targeting those who do not want the COVID vaccine.”

“I am so grateful for our brave service men and women. Everybody on this platform, we promise to you that we’re going to stand for their freedoms just as they’re standing for our freedoms,” she added.

Hyde-Smith indicated she will vote for the NDAA (HR.7776), a military and national defense policy measure that authorizes crucial funding for the U.S. Armed Forces.

