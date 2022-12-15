First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe threat has ended after several inches of rain fell across the area last night and today.  3 and a half inches of rain fell officially in Jackson.  Cooler weather is moving in tonight and tomorrow will yield sunshine again, but much cooler temperatures as we go forward.  Highs will be in the 50s this weekend and much of next week.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the 30s, flirting with freezing at times.  Much colder weather is heading our way later next week and Christmas weekend.  Expect highs in the lower 40s with lows in the middle 20s.  This will prove quite a contrast to the previous Christmas last year when highs reached the middle and upper 70s.    Today’s high reached 67 and the official low as of 5pm was 66.  The average high is 60 and the average low is 39 this time of year.

