First Alert Forecast: winter-like temperatures to continue over the days ahead

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather has turned brighter and colder today behind Wednesday’s storm system, which has now exited far to our east. Temperatures this afternoon will be a lot cooler than recent days with highs only in the middle to upper 50s under a sunny sky. It could be a bit breezy at times with west winds gusting around 20 MPH throughout the day. It will get cold quickly tonight with clear skies overhead and winds becoming calmer. Expect areas of patchy frost to be possible tonight as overnight low bottom out generally in the middle 30s.

Another nice and December-like day is on tap Friday to round out the work week. Temperatures are forecast to rise back to the middle 50s tomorrow afternoon under bright and sunny skies. We could begin to see some high-level clouds move in later in the day, potentially leading to a few isolated showers during the overnight period.

Besides a slight chance for a shower Saturday as a disturbance passes nearby, our weather should stay primarily quiet over the weekend. It will feel chilly out with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoon with both nights dropping near and below freezing. Another disturbance could also try to sneak in some showers Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances could be greater towards the end of the week from another system will is expected to usher in much colder air towards next weekend for Christmas.

