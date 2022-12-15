First Alert Forecast: much quieter, cooler through late week

THURSDAY: A much quieter, seasonable day expected across central and southwest Mississippi as high pressure builds into the area. Expect morning 30s and 40s to give way to afternoon 50s to near 60 amid a cool north breeze. We’ll bottom out in the lower to middle 30s under mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and quiet conditions will prevail to round out the work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. A few patches of frost will be possible, but other than that, morning 30s will give way to afternoon 50s to near 60 again. Clouds will start to sneak back in across the region overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s. A few showers could sneak across the region after midnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll trend partly sunny Saturday with a few showers during the day as a suppressed system skirts past the area. Behind that, another blast of chilly air, which will push lows into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday and Sunday nights. Another slider system could facilitate a few showers late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll stay with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s. A larger system will kick up a better chance of rain by Thursday, ushering in a blast of cold air by Christmas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

