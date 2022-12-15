LawCall
Delta employee on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on airport tarmac

Delta employee on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on airport runway
Delta employee on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on airport runway
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Camdyn Davis, a 19-year-old Delta employee, is now on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on the Hartsfield-Jackson’s tarmac on Dec. 10.

Camdyn is seen on video being struck by the truck at full speed. A police incident report states that the driver said he was not paying attention at the time of the collision.

One Delta employee said, “I don’t know what the driver was doing but I can only assume he wasn’t paying attention. It’s hard to believe that she wasn’t able to be seen because they outfit them to be seen by planes in the sky so someone only a few feet in front of her should’ve been able to see her.”

Right after she was struck, the driver of the truck and another employee rush to her aid. Another employee believed that she wasn’t breathing and thought she had passed.

Camdyn’s family is just happy she is alive after spending two nights in the hospital from a skull fracture, bruises, broken bones, cuts, sores, and neck and brain damage.

“We’re grateful that she’s here but we know she has a long road ahead of her,” said one of Camdyn’s family members.

Atlanta News First reached out to Delta for comment and has not heard any word back yet.

