Chemical discovery leads to evacuation in Natchez

City of Natchez(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Historic Natchez Foundation had to be evacuated Thursday after a chemical was discovered.

The Natchez Police Department is now working with federal agencies to test the substance to determine exactly what it is.

Evacuations began around 11 a.m. after police got a call about an “unknown chemical.”

Officials at the building were doing an inventory of donations when the discovery was made.

Out of an abundance of caution, police evacuated the building and surrounding streets, including Commerce Street between State and Main Streets as well as Main Street from South Union to Commerce Street.

Emergency Management Director Brad Bradford says his agency will be awaiting test results from the national guard.

The Historic Natchez Foundation works to improve the history and development of the city through the rehabilitation of historic properties, according to its website.

