Applebee’s worker shot twice in torso released from the hospital

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s an incredible ending to the shooting of an Applebee’s employee by an ex-worker and possible romantic rival. Flowood police say the victim was shot twice in the torso and within hours was out of the hospital.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Timothy Allen Beliew Jr. had been fired from Applebee’s on Lakeland Drive when he returned Tuesday. Once inside he started a confrontation with an employee, Michael McBeth. That argument was over a friend, reportedly a woman.

Captain Timothy Hall said the altercation continued in the parking lot where Beliew pulled a weapon. McBeth, 51, of Jackson, was shot once in the chest and once in the stomach. Beliew then fled the scene.

According to investigators, Beliew, from Winnfield, Louisiana, was living in the Jackson metro area. To the surprise of law officers, Captain Hall said two and a half hours after McBeth was shot, he was released from the hospital. He arrived at the police department where his vehicle had been towed. The bullets that entered his chest and stomach missed all his vital organs.

Meanwhile law officers were on the hunt for Beliew.

He was captured at at an apartment complex at Lakeland Drive and Ridgewood Road. The fired Applebee’s worker is charged with aggravated assault and remains at the Rankin County jail without bond.

