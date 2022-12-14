LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Young sperm whale died after washing up on the beach

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near...
Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.(Tim Moriarty / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENS, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – A young sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in New York Tuesday despite the rescue efforts of nearby surfers and construction workers.

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.

Bystanders saw the whale struggling in the shallows and tried to turn the animal back toward the water to no avail.

The endangered female sperm whale, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was measured at approximately 32 feet long.

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, this is the sixth large whale to strand in New York since Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Timmy Allen Beliew
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LIST: School districts closed, delayed Wednesday due to severe weather
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Brother barricades himself in Pike Co. home after allegedly shooting, killing sister
Brother barricades himself in Pike Co. home after allegedly shooting, killing sister
Raymond Peoples, 30 | Ravyn Stigall, 30
Several vehicles hit, 2 arrests made after Madison police chase

Latest News

Homeless living in vacant historic house blamed for fire
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal
A California woman gets an early Christmas gift as she is reunited with her long lost cat.
‘Miracles happen’: Woman reunited with long lost cat after almost 6 years
Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
A California woman gets an early Christmas gift as she is reunited with her long lost cat.
'Miracles happen': Woman reunited with long lost cat after almost 6 years