Who’s leading Jackson’s Public Works Department?

Jackson, Mississippi's seal(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is again without a public works director, and leaders are unsure when a new one will be put in place.

Tuesday, officials confirmed that former interim Director Jordan Hillman was now working as a deputy director within the department.

Hillman had been serving in an interim capacity since late August, after the resignation of Marlin King.

She was the department’s fourth director in three years.

Bob Miller resigned in 2020. He was replaced by Dr. Charles Williams, who was removed from the position in 2021 in favor of the city’s former CAO Marlin King. King stepped down this summer after being reassigned amid Jackson’s water crisis.

Hillman, who will continue to focus on water in her deputy director role, said she did not want to be director full time.

She had to step down as director in late November or early December after her interim term expired.

State law limits interim appointments to 90 days. If a person is not confirmed within that time, he or she can no longer be paid using public funds.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear when a new director will be appointed. Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has not selected a new interim and did not know when he would do so.

Under the mayor-council form of government, department heads are appointed by the mayor, and approved or rejected by the council.

“The mayor appoints, the council confirms,” Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said.

Lindsay says the position needs to be filled, even with the federal government taking over Jackson’s water system.

In late November, a federal judge appointed a third-party manager over the city’s water and water billing systems as part of an interim stipulated order.

“It’s critical we fill the position,” Lindsay said. “There are other things flowing through the department. We have a sewer consent decree, streets and bridges, and drainage.... I will look forward to hearing from the mayor on [this].”

