Teenager wanted for escaping custody from Clinton police

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police are actively searching for a teenager who escaped custody Wednesday.

Marcavious Palmer, 19, was arrested for embezzlement and domestic violence in Clinton.

He was being transported to the Raymond Detention Center after going to court in Clinton when he escaped.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Palmer, contact the Clinton Police Department at (601) 924-5252.

