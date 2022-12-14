LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Teenager wanted for escaping custody from Clinton police

Teenager wanted for escaping custody from Clinton police
Teenager wanted for escaping custody from Clinton police(WABI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police are actively searching for a teenager who escaped custody Wednesday.

Marcavious Palmer, 19, was arrested for embezzlement and domestic violence in Clinton.

He was being transported to the Raymond Detention Center after going to court in Clinton when he escaped.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Palmer, contact the Clinton Police Department at (601) 924-5252.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timmy Allen Beliew
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LIST: School districts closed, delayed Wednesday due to severe weather
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Raymond Peoples, 30 | Ravyn Stigall, 30
Several vehicles hit, 2 arrests made after Madison police chase

Latest News

Homeless living in vacant historic house blamed for fire
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State to hold public memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
WLBT at 6p
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls