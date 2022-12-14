LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Teenager recaptured after escaping custody in Clinton

Marcavious Palmer, 19
Marcavious Palmer, 19(MPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager who escaped custody Wednesday has been recaptured.

Marcavious Palmer, 19, was arrested for embezzlement and domestic violence in Clinton.

He was being transported to the Raymond Detention Center after going to court in Clinton when he escaped.

He will now face additional charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Thomas Loden, Jr. to be executed at Parchman Wednesday evening
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LIST: School districts closed, delayed Wednesday due to severe weather

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
Delta employee on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on airport runway
Delta employee on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on airport tarmac
Kaci Truelock
Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
WATCH: Bay St. Louis Police hold news conference on officers’ deaths
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, December 15