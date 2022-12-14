Teen who escaped custody found at girlfriend’s house with cuffs still on, Clinton police say

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager who escaped custody Wednesday has been recaptured.

Marcavious Palmer, 19, was arrested for embezzlement and domestic violence in Clinton.

He was being transported to the Raymond Detention Center after going to court in Clinton when he escaped.

According to Clinton Police Chief Josh Frazier, Palmer was found at his girlfriend’s house off in Clinton. He was still wearing the handcuffs he fled in.

He will now face additional charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.