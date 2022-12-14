LawCall
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken coop
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through a chicken coop in Rankin County.

The farm is on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining structure of the farm.

Because of how the coop collapsed, some of the animals were trapped between pieces of metal, wood, and tarp.

WLBT has a crew en route working to find out more information on any possible injuries.

