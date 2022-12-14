SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday’s severe weather ripped through the Mason Trailer Park community in Anguilla.

The Mason Trailer Park community is located off Highway 61.

The homes were hardly recognizable. Some cars were nestled in a big pile of storm debris, electronic devices, and kitchen appliances.

Leslie Jackson, who lives in the small close-knit community, told us her mobile home is one of two that are somehow still standing.

But Jackson said little remains of her five neighbors’ homes.

Russette Fraizer, who says her extended family lives there, says everyone she knows is sitting outside what’s left of their mobile homes in a state of shock, assessing damages.

WLBT has contacted the county’s emergency management director to find out more about injuries and damages across Sharkey County.

Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community (Leslie Jackson)

