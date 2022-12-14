Several vehicles hit, 2 arrests made after Madison police chase

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and a woman have been arrested after leading Madison police on a chase with several vehicle being hit in the process.

It began around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon when officers along Grandview Boulevard in Madison were alerted to a vehicle that was reported to be involved in a felony shoplifting/theft and assault in Missouri.

The vehicle, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, was found and stopped by officers as it attempted to leave the Walmart parking lot on Grandview Boulevard. After the vehicle initially stopped, it then fled.

A pursuit began and when an officer was attempting to deploy stop sticks, the fleeing vehicle tried to hit the officer. However, the officer was able to jump from the path of the oncoming vehicle.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Highway 51, it struck the side of a white Toyota Highlander. Shortly after, the vehicle would hit the front of a police vehicle. This collision disabled the fleeing vehicle and the man and woman inside were taken into custody.

All of those involved in the collisions beforehand were checked for injuries and all refused medical attention. The officer who jumped from the path of the fleeing vehicle was treated and released for an ankle injury.

Further investigation after the chase discovered what is believed to be stolen property from the Missouri incidents located in the wanted vehicle.

Raymond T. Peoples, 30, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Ravyn N. Stigall, 30, of Plant City, Florida, was charged with receiving stolen property and felony fleeing.

Both were taken to the Madison County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

