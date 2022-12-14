Pearl Pirates finish second in MHSAA Esports championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With multiple state championship appearances since 2019, Pearl High School could be on its way to forming yet another dynasty, this time in the realm of electronic sports.

On Tuesday, the Pearl Pirates Esports team finished runner-up in the MHSAA Esports finals.

It’s the second time Pearl has fallen to Saltillo for the [Super] Smash Bros. competition.

“We’re hoping to get a go next season,” said head coach Justin Gough. “Third time’s a charm... So, we’ll see what happens.”

Pearl began its Esports program in 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. The program started with 12 kids and today boasts more than 35, who are placed onto junior varsity and varsity teams based on their gaming skills.

“The way our team is set up is we play a variety of games. We have some Smash Bros. players, Rocket League players, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and next season we’re adding Madden, NBA 2K, and we also have a Mario Kart team,” Gough said.

“Kids come out and pick a game that they’re interested in, and they do a tryout, and if they are solid, competitive, and are willing to learn and grow... we put them on there,” he said. “Whoever stands out... those are the ones who make our main roster team, and then the other ones, they will be on the JV team[s].”

The Mississippi High School Activities Association sanctions two esports seasons - one in the fall and one in the spring. The seasons are played through the PlayVS platform. PlayVS partners with state associations across the country to provide the infrastructure for the gameplay, its website states.

“You play every week. You have a set day and set time. So, for Smash Bros., for example, we play Thursdays at 4 p.m.,” Gough said. “You play a season of eight games and the top 16 from the state will go and play in the playoffs.”

“The finals are always played at some venue in live action, so you get the stream, you get the kind of whoops and hollers of the eSports championship,” he added. “It’s a really cool setup the way they do it.”

MHSAA Esports Championship (Special to WLBT)

For those who don’t know, Super Smash Bros. is a “very clean fighting game,” that features some of Nintendo’s most iconic characters, including Mario and Luigi. Characters, in turn, have certain strengths and weaknesses that can help or hinder them in competition.

“So, it’s all strategy. There are characters that are obviously better than others, so you really want to learn those characters a lot,” Gough explained.

Esports competitors practice several days a week at school and at home, and even look at recordings of their game play to determine how to improve - similar to how football coaches review game film.

“We had a kid that played last week, and we saw some of his gameplay and one thing that we noticed... that every time he shields, he came out of that shield doing this specific move,” he said. “So, we were able to learn that move and then we played him again. We learned how to not be hit by it or to avoid it, and it helped us win that match.”

The spring season will likely begin in February. Practice will begin on January 11, following Christmas break.

The toughest part will be filling out the next season’s rosters.

“Usually, you have a lot of new kids who want to come out to play esports, who heard about the season before, or they’re new, or they just want to be part of the team,” he said. “It’s getting really big.”

To help accommodate that growth, Pearl Public Schools is building an “esports arena” at the high school. Construction on the facility, which will be located in Gough’s classroom, is already underway. Once it’s completed it will be able to serve up to 20 PC players at a time, and anywhere from 12 to 15 console players.

“We’re probably going to be, in our state, one of the first schools to have it,” Gough said. “Once we get that, I mean, the sky’s the limit.”

